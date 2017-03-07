Elderly man dies after jeep hits tree in Derry
A man in his 70s has died in a crash in County Derry.
He was the driver of a jeep that crashed into a tree on Curragh Road in Coleraine at around 3pm this afternoon.
The road has been closed and the PSNI are appealing for witnesses.
Police in Coleraine appeal for information after man aged in 70's dies in one vehicle collision on Curragh Road this afternoon. Info to 101.— PSNI Road Policing (@PSNITraffic) March 7, 2017