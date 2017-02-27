Elderly man dies after being pinned under arm of digger at his home

By Pat Flynn

An elderly man has died following a workplace accident at his home in Co Clare.

The tragedy happened at around 11am today on the mans property at Clomadrum near Mullagh.

It is understood that the arm of a mini-digger collapsed while the victim was working beneath it.

It is known that the machine was owned by the victim and the incident occurred in a shed at the rear of his own home.

Three units of the fire brigade from Kilrush along with an ambulance and gardaí attended the scene.

Emergency crews arrived to find the victim pinned beneath the arm of the digger. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was later removed to University Hospital Limerick where a postmortem examination is expected to take place.

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) have launched separate investigations into the tragedy.