Elderly and 'at risk groups' urged to get vaccinated against flu

There are fears the trolley crisis could escalate further with a number of weeks to go until the peak of the flu season.

A meeting between the Health Minister and HSE Director General has taken place this evening aimed at resolving the hospital overcrowding crisis.

The HSE and the Department of Health are renewing their appeal for people in 'at risk groups' to get vaccinated against seasonal influenza, especially those aged over 65.

National Clinical Lead for Acute Hospitals Dr Colm Henry, says the current flu outbreak is leading to more older people to attending hospital: "The impact on hospitals has seen a much greater than expected proportion of older people presented to hospitals, being admitted and requiring ongoing care at hospitals."

Minister for Older People, Helen McEntee TD, today has said it is important that older people are aware they are especially vulnerable to the particular strain of influenza prevalent in Ireland at the moment and issued a reminder that it is never too late to vaccinate.

Helen McEntee

"People can access the vaccine easily by contacting their GP or pharmacist, and the HSE provides the flu and pneumococcal vaccine free of charge for all those over-65.

"The vaccine and consultation are free for those with a Medical Card or GP Visit Card. People who don't have either a Medical Card or GP Visit Card may be charged a consultation fee.

"Even if you have had the vaccine, and you develop symptoms, contact your GP immediately as they may prescribe antiviral medication, which can help keep you out of hospital."

Highlighting the supports that are available for older people in the health service, Minister McEntee said: "I want to be very clear that there are services available, and that looking after our older people is a priority. "

Confirmed influenza hospitalisation and influenza outbreaks are currently at high levels and are continuing to increase, with those aged 65 years and older most affected.

Respiratory admissions reported from a sentinel hospital network are at very high levels.

It is recommended that antivirals be considered for the treatment or prevention of influenza in high risk groups.

Any person over 65 years who has not received the flu vaccine this season is strongly advised to do so.