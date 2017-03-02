eir to recruit up to 50 new apprentices

Ireland’s largest telecommunications company eir has today announced plans to hire up to 50 new apprentices.

Recruits will work as customer service and assurance technicians, focusing on the maintenance and repair of equipment in eir’s nationwide broadband network.

The apprentice programme, which will commence in September and run for two years, is open to candidates who have passed their Leaving Certificate.

Successful applicants will be offered " a very competitive salary, as well as benefits such as a company van, company phone and meal expenses", according to the company.

The company also stated that all 120 apprentices who have so far been hired as part of the eir apprentice programme have been given full time, permanent roles.

Una Stafford, director of field operations, eir said: “We are undertaking the largest broadband rollout programme across Europe, with a strategic investment plan that is unmatched in Ireland.

"As a market-leading media and entertainment company, we have huge ambition for Ireland and we are excited to tap into this market and find individuals whose ambition matches our own. It’s a real opportunity to get hands-on and work in a fast paced, dynamic environment, getting unparalleled experience and being part of something that will change communities around the country.”

The company said that the structured two-year programme will provide on-the-job learning, one-to-one coaching and formal classroom training. Successful applicants will also receive a Level 6 QQI award.

Following the successful completion of each two year programme, top performers will be offered full-time roles with eir.