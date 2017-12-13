Eighth Amendment reaction: Pro-choice groups call for vote on full repeal; Pro-life campaign say it’s a sad day

A pro-choice group has called on the government to follow through on the recommendations of the Oireachtas Joint Committee on the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution and hold a referendum on a full repeal.

However, Cora Sherlock of the Pro-Life Campaign has said it’s a sad day for the country and “a very big move backwards”.

One birth group campaigning for repeal, AIMS Ireland, disagreed, as chairperson Dr Krysia Lynch said: “Today’s outcome marks another important step towards the standard of maternity care that women want and need.”

Chair of Midwives for Choice Philomena Canning added: “We now hope that the government will step up to its responsibility to ensure the human rights of all pregnant women are protected by calling on the people of Ireland to repeal the 8th Amendment.”

Pro-life campaigner Cora Sherlock criticised the “one-sided” committee which made the recommendations.

“This committee will be remembered as one of the most one-sided in the history of the state but that doesn’t take away from the real sadness of what’s happening,” said Sherlock.

“Once you propose to remove legal protection from the most vulnerable in our society, unborn babies, that’s not a step forward; it’s a very big move backwards.”