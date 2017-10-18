Eighth Amendment Committee will continue even if boycotted by Rónán Mullen and Mattie McGrath

Two members of the Committee on the Eighth Amendment who said they were considering their positions, have now said they will continue attending the body.

Today sees the first public session of the committee since Deputy Mattie McGrath and Senator Rónán Mullen called the proceedings "a sham".

The pro-life politicians claim the proceedings are biased in favour of pro-choice witnesses.

Senator Rónán Mullen said he will still attend today.

"We haven't said we will withdraw from the Committee. We are considering our position," he said.

"Frankly, we have no hope - on the basis of anything that has happened up to now - that the Committee is in the slightest bit interested in rectifying the many problems in its biased approach," he said.

The chairperson of the Committee said it will proceed with its work even if it is boycotted by the two politicians.

"The Committee will proceed and I hope that both Ronan and Mattie will be active members. The Committee will proceed and I can only assume they will be,"Senator Catherine Noone said.