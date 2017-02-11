Eight deported as gardaí target illegal immigration
Eight people have been deported after a Garda operation in County Louth.
Gardaí at Dundalk Garda Station and the National Immigration Bureau carried out the operation targeting illegal immigration earlier this week
The foreign nationals were returned to Northern Ireland or the United Kingdom after they were found to be in breach of immigration offences.
11 vehicles were also seized during the checkpoint.
