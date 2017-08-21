Egyptian court expected to give Ibrahim Halawa verdict next week

The verdict in Ibrahim Halawa's trial in Egypt is expected next Monday.

The court in Cairo indicated the mass trial will conclude next week.

The Dubliner has spent more than four years in prison, and has faced trial alongside more than 400 other defendants.

Mr Halawa, from Firhouse, was arrested during demonstrations against the ousting of president Mohammed Morsi in August 2013.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, earlier this month said Mr Halawa "finally had his opportunity to defend himself in court" after years of legal proceedings.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi reportedly gave Irish politicians the "clear impression" that he will grant Mr Halawa clemency when his trial is complete.