Efforts underway to recover body of Rescue 116 crewman

Efforts are underway again this morning to try to recover the body of a crewman from the wreckage of Rescue 116.

It is hoped a high sea swell will die down today, to allow dive teams to enter the water again.

The remotely operated vehicle continued exploratory work late into last night in preparation for this morning.

Irish Coastguard Manager Declan Geoghegan outlines the plans for today.

"So the surface search of course will continue, and the shore search will continue.

"Hopefully with the reduction in swell it will be possible, with the aid of the work that's being done with the ROV, to get a dive team down and hopefully get our colleague to the surface," he said.