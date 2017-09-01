Efforts to break North's political deadlock flounder, with time running out

The latest move to break the political deadlock in the North appears to have failed.

Last night, the DUP leader Arlene Foster said the parties should restore the North's executive and the Assembly straight away, rather than resuming talks.

She said she is prepared to do a deal on key issues including the Irish language, once power-sharing resumes.

Sinn Féin rejected the idea, saying it did not trust the DUP to stick to its word. The party has insisted it will only return to devolved government at Stormont after receiving assurances around a stand-alone Irish language act.

In a major speech last night, Mrs Foster said laws should be introduced in Belfast to address cultural and language issues within a "time-limited" period.

She warned unless agreement can be found between the Stormont parties direct rule from London could be speedily reintroduced.

She said: "I am putting forward a common sense solution that can give us the Executive we need and resolve outstanding issues."

Powersharing has been suspended since early this year when late Sinn Féin deputy first minister Martin McGuinness resigned in protest at the DUP's handling of a botched green energy scheme which risks landing the taxpayer in millions of pounds of debt.

Talks aimed at restoring the institutions are due to resume on Monday led by the Irish and British, with some prominent DUP MPs warning a return to direct rule from Westminster could be looming.

Mrs Foster said: "I am proposing that we restore an Executive immediately. Put ministers back into posts so that decisions can be made and that Northern Ireland can have a government again.

"But we also agree to bring forward legislation to address culture and language issues in Northern Ireland within a time-limited period to be agreed. If we fail to do that in a way that commands cross-community support then the Executive would cease to exist."

She added: "We must establish a new cultural deal to provide a comprehensive and long-term approach to the sensitive issue of identity."

Mrs Foster met Irish language enthusiasts earlier in the year in a bid to better understand supporters who are not politicised.

She said: "We have nothing to fear from the Irish language nor is it any threat to the Union. We have previously supported practical measures for the Irish language and we will do so again if we can reach a wider agreement on these matters.

"However what we cannot and will not do is simply agree to one-sided demands."

After a concerted Sinn Féin campaign for Irish language rights, Mrs Foster accused others of speaking about respect whilst at the same time engaging in a campaign to "denigrate" and "demonise" any and all aspects of British identity in Northern Ireland or insult the largely unionist Ulster-Scots community.

She added: "That is not acceptable."

Unless agreement can be found very quickly then ministers from London would be required to take decisions in Northern Ireland.

She said: "Northern Ireland simply cannot continue without democratic oversight and that means the speedy introduction of direct rule if agreement is not reached."

Sinn Féin's leader in the North Michelle O'Neill said she was committed to the re-establishment of the ministerial Executive and the DUP was well aware of what is required to get the institutions up and running.

She added: "We need to see the implementation of outstanding agreements and an end to the denial of rights enjoyed by citizens everywhere else on these islands on language, marriage and access to coroner's courts."

Mrs O'Neill added: "Establishing an Executive that may collapse after a matter of months on the same issues will only fail all our people.

"Let's agree to quickly conclude talks on implementation and rights, that is the only way to build a sustainable Executive that will last."

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said Mrs Foster's proposals were not a credible solution. "They are the definition of kicking the can down the road.

"There is little point in restoring the Executive only to face collapse at a further stage. Anything that can be agreed in a time-limited parallel process can be agreed now. Time is not the issue, a critical lack of political generosity is."