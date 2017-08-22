Education course could replace penalty points under new proposal

New proposals could see motorists take an educational course instead of getting penalty points if caught speeding.

The Road Safety Authority is in discussion with experts in the UK, where first-time speeding offenders can waive a fine and the imposition of points, by opting to take an education course instead.

Gary Doggett, who is a Driver Intervention Services Coordinator says it is important to use the right technique to tech drivers about safety.

"It's been shown that horror videos and so on are not really that effective," he said.

"It's really much more effective if you encourage your clients to come to the realisation around their behaviours and how they can affect others."