Educate Together awarded patronage of two new schools in South Dublin

Parents are today celebrating as the Department of Education and Skills (DES) announced that Educate Together will be the patron of two new national schools.

The school in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin is set to open in 2017, with another in Dublin South City set to commence in 2018.

“We know of the huge demand for Educate Together from the enormous waiting lists in our existing schools in each area,” said Educate Together CEO Paul Rowe.

“We hope that these schools will go some way to alleviating the pressure on both parents and existing Educate Together schools and extend the provision of equality-based education in Dublin.”

The new schools are the result of a six-week process that was run over the Christmas and New Year period during which prospective patrons gathered evidence of parental preference as to what patron would run the new primary school.

Scores of parents campaigned to ensure that the school would be an Educate Together school and, although the late sanction of the school has caused some concern, supporters today welcomed the decision.

Parent and campaigner for Dublin South City ETNS Sonia Morris said: “I’m delighted with today's news that the school in Dublin South City will be an Educate Together.

“This is a really important day for parents and families that want school choice in Dublin.

“One of the best things about the Educate Together ethos is parental involvement and we can't wait to get stuck into the work of opening a new school and fostering a brand new school community.”

Accommodation for the schools has not yet been announced by the Department of Education and Skills. Parents who signed an Expression of Interest form during the process will receive enrolment information in the coming week.