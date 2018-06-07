Editors not given negative briefing about garda whistleblower, tribunal told

By Gerard Cunningham

Two senior newspaper editors have have told the Charleton tribunal that they were not given negative briefings or smears about garda whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe.

The tribunal is looking at allegations by former garda press officer Supt David Taylor that he was directed to smear Sgt McCabe. Former commissioners Martin Callinan and Nóirín O'Sullivan deny there was any smear campaign.

Irish Mail on Sunday editor Conor O'Donnell told the tribunal that in early 2014 journalist Debbie McCann went to her news editor Robert Cox saying there was "an allegation of sexual impropriety" against Sgt McCabe. Mr Cox then reported this to Mr O'Donnell, who authorised Ms McCann to approach the D family.

Conor O'Donnell arriving at the Disclosures Tribunal today. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie.

The DPP had previously directed no prosecution saying there was no evidence of an offence disclosed following an garda investigation into an allegation by Miss D in 2006.

Ms McCann called to the D household, spoke to Miss D's mother, and learned the family were not willing to speak to a reporter.

Mr O'Donnell said that Sgt McCabe was identified to him by Mr Cox, but he was not told the identity of the D family, and did not know Miss D's father was a garda officer. Mr O'Donnell said he had no knowledge of any reporter being negatively briefed.

"We had a duty to investigate it, and we did. Nothing came of it, and we printed nothing," Mr O'Donnell said.

Mr O'Donnell said he did not discuss the story with Irish Daily Mail group editor Sebastian Hamilton. Journalist Alison O'Reilly told the tribunal last week that she was informed by Ms McCann that Mr Hamilton stopped the story.

Mr O'Donnell said that he did not know who Ms McCann's source was for the story. He agreed with Michael McDowell SC, representing Sgt McCabe, that the source was most likely a garda source.

Irish Daily Mail group editor Sebastian Hamilton said that Mr O'Donnell as editor of the Irish Mail on Sunday had editorial independence and would not need Mr Hamilton's approval to run a story.

Sebastian Hamilton arriving at the Disclosures Tribunal today. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie.

"We trust our editors to do their job, and they do their jobs extremely well," Mr Hamilton said.

"I never heard any negative story, was not aware of any negative story at any point about Sgt McCabe beyond what appeared in public," Mr Hamilton said.

Mr Hamilton said that he did not believe he should be compelled as a journalist to discuss who he met or talked to, and said journalists had a duty of confidentiality to protect their sources.

"I would regard this, and I think most journalists would, as a duty we owe to the profession of journalism and to press freedom to not reveal sources," Mr Hamilton said.

Mr Hamilton said that the account given by Ms O'Reilly was not logical, and that Ms O'Reilly had a grievance against her employer and was bringing a legal case against the newspaper.

Mr Hamilton said that Ms O'Reilly had described an interview with Miss D which everyone accepted could not have taken place.

Tribunal chairman Mr Peter Charleton said the tribunal was set up in February 2017, and it took until July 2017 for the Daily Mail to talk to tribunal investigators "while at the same time you're thundering in your editorials."

"All I can say is that from the beginning I was concerned about any breaches of journalistic privilege," Mr Hamilton said.