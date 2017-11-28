East Cork syndicate shares €29k EuroMillions win

Christmas bonuses came early for 37 people in Whitegate, Co Cork after a local syndicate claimed their EuroMillions prize of €29,526, which was won almost two months ago.

The syndicate is made up of friends from the village of Whitegate ranging in age from their 30s to 70s.

The syndicate timed the collection to get their hands on their winnings until now as it was a multiplay and to get the documentation together.

The group matched five numbers in the EuroMillions draw on Tuesday, September 19.

The sum of €29,526 will be split 37 ways, meaning that every member of the syndicate will get exactly €798 – a nice amount to get as the festive period draws ever closer.

The syndicate bought their ticket in the Texaco service station on the Cork Road in Midleton, Co Cork.

The unenviable task of collecting the papers and signatures for all 37 members of the Whitegate Syndicate fell to Jimmy Morgan.

"It’s not easy to get 37 people in the one place at the one time so I’ve been ticking away at getting everyone’s forms filled in and signed but it is definitely well worth the effort," he said.

"We are thrilled with the win – we’ve never won anything big before so this is a nice prize to get before Christmas time."

He also said the other 36 members of the syndicate didn’t mind waiting all this time to get their hands on their share of the cash.

"It has worked out really well that we waited a few weeks for the winnings as myself and the gang now have a nice extra little bonus in time for Christmas."