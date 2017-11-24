East Cork earmarked by IKEA for second store in Republic of Ireland

A location in East Cork is being lined up by IKEA, the world’s largest furniture retailer, for its second full retail store in the Republic, with a promise of around 500 retail jobs locally, writes Irish Examiner Property Editor, Tommy Barker.

The Swedish giant has been actively scouting for a Cork location over the past year, to add to its 410 stores globally, in 49 countries.

IKEA has been trading very successfully in Dublin since 2009, where it employs over 650 in Ballymun and Carrickmines, and has a further store in East Belfast

Well-placed sources confirm that IKEA has now opted for a large site in Cork’s Carrigtwohill, close to the rail line, to serve a market south of Dublin.

IKEA had €150 million in sales in Ireland in the last year, with a range of 10,000 products and has a worldwide turnover of €35 billion.

