Earthquake recorded in County Donegal

An earthquake has been recorded in County Donegal today.

The quake, which measured 1.5 on the Richter scale, happened at around 6.45am this morning on the Fanad Peninsula.

The Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies said locals in the area around Milford experienced slight tremors at the time.

M1.5 Earthquake in Donegal this morning recorded on INSN stations @dias_geophysics https://t.co/5p50GEeYiq pic.twitter.com/VqSDOcwojX — DIAS Dublin (@DIAS_Dublin) August 2, 2017

The largest event recorded in this area was a magnitude 2.2 which occurred near Clonmany on November 21, 1994.

DIAS has asked residents who felt the quake to fill out a questionaire.