Earthquake recorded in County Donegal

An earthquake has been recorded in County Donegal today.

The quake, which measured 1.5 on the Richter scale, happened at around 6.45am this morning on the Fanad Peninsula.

The Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies said locals in the area around Milford experienced slight tremors at the time.

The largest event recorded in this area was a magnitude 2.2 which occurred near Clonmany on November 21, 1994.

DIAS has asked residents who felt the quake to fill out a questionaire.
