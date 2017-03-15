Eamonn Casey's removal scheduled for this evening in Galway
Eamonn Casey's removal will take place in Galway later today.
The former Catholic Bishop of Galway passed away at a Clare nursing home on Monday aged 89 - after a long illness.
His body will lie in repose in the Cathedral of Our Lady Assumed into Heaven and Saint Nicholas from 7pm this evening.
Funeral Mass will take place at 2pm tomorrow afternoon followed by internment in the Cathedral crypt.
