Eamon Dunphy says Tom Humphries handed 'just about the right sentence'

Football pundit Eamon Dunphy has said the two and half year jail term handed to Tom Humphries was "just about the right sentence".

"I believe that mitigation is part of the criminal justice system and I also believe is important," he said.

The judge in the case has been criticised by abuse victims' charities for the leniency of the penalty.

Judge Karen O'Connor has also been under fire for saying it was hard not to have sympathy for the convicted paedophile.

She said his guilty plea, his loss of reputation and character references from high profile figures were mitigating factors.

Speaking on TV3's Tonight Show, Eamon Dunphy said he also has sympathy for Humphries.

"Tom Humphries life is effectively over and has been for many years. He has to live with the shame. His own family, he has hurt. He has hurt this girl," he said.

"I feel dreadfully sorry for the victim. This is a tragedy for two families," he said.

"In these tragic circumstances, I think judge Karen O'Connor gave just about the right sentences. It's not for me to judge but I don't believe in trial by media." Mr Dunphy added.