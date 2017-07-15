DUP 'pandered to by British government', says Michelle O'Neill

Sinn Féin's leader in Northern Ireland says the DUP's involvement in the Westminster government has complicated power-sharing efforts.

Talks have been ongoing since March but both sides have yet to reach an agreement.

Michelle O'Neill has blamed the political impasse on the deal between the Conservatives and the DUP.

"What we've seen, and part of the reason we're in the scenario we are, and the political crisis that we've reached, is because the DUP have been pandered to by the British government over the last 10 years," she said.

"They haven't fulfilled their role as co-guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement.

"So yet again they've cut a deal with the DUP, all in their own selfish interests, only to keep Theresa May and her millionaire Cabinet in power.

"So we'll see how that works out, but we're focused on making the institutions work."