DUP and Sinn Féin powersharing talks expected to resume at Stormont

Talks between the DUP and Sinn Féin are expected to resume at Stormont this morning after another powersharing deadline came and went.

The North's Secretary of State had given the parties until last night to find a deal.

James Brokenshire says he was considering what he called "certain requests" the parties had made to the UK Government.

It looks increasingly likely that Westminster will be forced to legislate for a Northern Ireland budget.

SDLP Deputy Leader Nicola Mallon says the parties must stop playing "political chicken."

She said: "We have had the blame game now for some time, we have the DUP blaming Sinn Féin and Sinn Féin blaming the DUP.

"I think what needs to happen now is that both parties need to put their positions into the public domain but more importantly, what progress has been made."