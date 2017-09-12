Dun Laoghaire Rathdown councillors reject plan to increase property tax

Dun Laoghaire Rathdown county councillors have rejected a call to raise the property tax in 2018.

The council had faced a proposal to reduce the tax by 5% instead of the 'normal' 15%, meaning overall they would pay more in their next bill than in previous years.

For the last three years all four Dublin local authorities have voted in favour of cutting the rate by 15%.

But the councils' CEOs have urged reps not to do the same the next year, or services could suffer as a result.

Dun Laoghaire Rathdown council chief executive Philomena Poole said the full 15% reduction will cost the council €7.8m over the next year. She said that money was needed to offset increasing costs, including the cost of contracted work.

Last night Fingal county councillors compromised by voting for a 10% discount for homeowners.

