Dullest and wettest June for five years in Armagh

The Armagh Observatory has reported that June 2017 was the dullest and wettest June in Armagh for five years.

They said that they recorded just 97.5 hours of strong sunshine which makes it the fifth dullest June in Armagh on record.

The sunniest day was June 2, with 10.6 hours of strong sunshine.

They have said that total precipitation was 77.85mm, the wettest day was June 26.

There were only five days that had no trace of precipitation.

The warmest day was June 21 as temperatures reached 26.6C. It was the warmest June day in Armagh for eight years.

The Armagh Observatory has been recording the weather at Armagh since 1795.