Dublin's Riverfest to bring €1m to local economy, say organisers

Organisers of the annual Dublin Port Riverfest are expecting to bring a €1m boost to the local economy.

Some 100,000 people are expected in Dublin this weekend to enjoy the sailing and maritime festival.

The event takes place between the Samuel Beckett Bridge and the 3Arena, and will see plenty of river activities, including river ferries and cruises, boat tours of Dublin Port and Dublin Bay, ‘Try Sailing’ sessions on both sailing dinghies and keelboats, Stand Up Paddle boarding (SUP) sessions and kayaking trips.

There will be tours of eight tall ships too, including the Jeanie Johnston.

Tall ships and schooners sail into view for Dublin Port Riverfest. Picture: Conor McCabe Photography

Communications Manager with Dublin Port Charlie Murphy said there would be plenty of things happening on dry land too.

"We have zip lines, food and lots of family activities," he said.

More info here.