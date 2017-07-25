Dubliner Ibrahim Halawa case adjourned until August
The trial of Dubliner Ibrahim Halawa has been adjourned until theAugust 1.
Irish Embassy officials were present in the court once again today to observe and monitor the trial proceedings as the prosecution closed its case.
The Department of Foreign Affairs have said defendants and their lawyers will now have their opportunity to set out their arguments responding to the prosecution case and evidence.
The Firhouse man has been in jail in Cairo for almost 4 years.
