Dublin work syndicate claim €88.5m EuroMillions jackpot win

The lucky members of a Dublin work syndicate collected their cheque for €88,587,275 from the Tuesday January 24 draw at the National Lottery offices in Dublin yesterday.

The jackpot win is the third largest ever EuroMillions win in Ireland.

The winning ticket was sold at the Applegreen Motorway Services station on the M1 Northbound in Lusk, Co Dublin.

A spokesperson for the syndicate said: "We are absolutely delighted. We all have bills to pay with mortgages, loans and whatnot so we are looking forward to the financial freedom that comes with a win of this magnitude.

"We will be having a quiet party with family and friends to celebrate our good fortune. We will not be getting carried away with our win and we will return to normal everyday life as soon as possible. We’re looking forward to enjoying the win with our families and we might indulge by booking our sun holidays in the next couple of days," added the spokesperson.

This is the third EuroMillions jackpot win in Ireland in the last twelve months.

Tonight's EuroMillions jackpot is an estimated €40m.