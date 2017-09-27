Dublin woman who lives at home plans to tell mother of €1m EuroMillions win over cup of tea

A single, south Dublin woman who lives at home with her mother has collected her €1,051,958 jackpot from the EuroMillions draw on Friday, September 8.

The delighted winner revealed she has not told anybody about her win and her immediate plan was to go home and tell her mother the news over a cup of tea.

She was one of two lucky players who came through the doors of National Lottery HQ to collect their winnings.

The other player from Co. Sligo collected €200,000 on an All Cash Spectacular Scratch Card.

The new millionaire bought her winning Normal Play ticket on the day of the draw at the Spar Store at the Triangle in Ranelagh, Dublin 6.

She said: "I haven’t told a soul about my win yet. I live at home with my mother and it’s been torture keeping the secret from her but I wanted to be sure I was a winner first.

"I’m going to go home and sit her down with a cup of tea and tell her my news calmly to make sure she doesn’t have a heart attack."

She also discussed her plans for the prize money.

She said: "The only thing I need is a holiday to get me away from this godforsaken weather.

"With the rain beating down outside it’s a wonderful day to become a millionaire."

Today's other winner collected his €200,000 cheque which he won on a National Lottery scratch card.

The Sligo man, in his 20s, won it on an All Cash Spectacular scratch card he bought in the SuperValu store on Lord Edward Street, in Ballymote, Co. Sligo.

He knew exactly what he was going to do with his windfall - starting with a sun holiday with his brother ,who travelled down to Dublin with him, and friends.

He said: "I’m leaving here now to go to the bank, then we’re heading straight to the travel agents and going on holiday as soon as possible. It will be the two of us and a couple of close friends only."

He also revealed that he had planned to buy a brand new car after his sunshine trip was over.