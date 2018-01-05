Dublin woman discovers she won €1m after finding EuroMillions ticket in post-Christmas house clean

A Dublin woman has discovered she is the winner of €1m after doing a post-Christmas clean of her house.

Discovering an old EuroMillions ticket, she found out she was the winner of a EuroMillions Ireland Only Raffle in late October.

She had purchased the ticket in Carrick-on-Shannon while on a weekend break on Friday, October 27.

"We were away for the weekend in Leitrim and for luck, I always buy a Lotto or EuroMillions ticket when I’m down the country," she said.

"But I just completely forgot to check it! It was only when I was cleaning up after Christmas that I came across this ticket and I scanned it on the National Lottery phone App. All of a sudden, a message popped up on my phone that I had to contact the National Lottery to discuss the ticket.”

The QuickPick ticket was sold at the Londis Attyfinlay Autocentre on the day of the draw.

“Straight away, I was told that I was one of the ten winners of the €5,000 raffle prize and I was absolutely ecstatic to be starting the New Year with €5,000 in my back pocket," she said.

"The National Lottery official on the other end of the line asked me if I was sitting down as they proceeded to tell me that I had won a million euro. It was the strangest feeling in my life to be told that I had become a millionaire with a ticket I had bought last October, I still cannot believe that this is happening to me,” she added.

"Honestly, it doesn’t feel real and I officially won’t believe it until the cheque clears in my bank account! It’s a lot to take in so I’m going to take some time out to consider my options.

"The money will give me the option to do a lot of things I would never have dreamed of. I’m going to have a little peek at some houses and maybe even a car upgrade as soon as I see all those zeros in my bank account,” she laughed.

Elsewhere, a carpenter from Co Cavan and a woman in her thirties from Dublin were the latest winners through the doors of National Lottery HQ today to claim prizes of €100,000 each from the Christmas Millionaire Raffle.

The lucky Cavan woodworker said: “I was in work and a few of the lads were reading in the newspapers about the professional Irish footballer, Kevin O’Connor, who won the top Christmas Millionaire Raffle prize of €1 million.

"They read there were two of the big raffle prizes won in Cavan so I took the phone out and checked the results and sure enough my ticket number was there!"

He said he continued on with his day of work before checking the ticket with his wife later on.

He bought his ticket as a Christmas present for himself in the Costcutter store on Railway Road in Cavan.

He said he was going to clear some outstanding bills and treat his family to a nice holiday.

Meanwhile, another €100,000 Millionaire Raffle prize winner also picked up her cheque at National Lottery HQ today.

The Dublin woman was given the ticket as a Christmas present from her father.

“With all the goings-on over Christmas I completely forgot about the draw and my ticket. I got a call from my sister yesterday to ask me if I had checked my ticket yet as one of the winning numbers was close to hers, and she also got