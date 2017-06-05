Dublin to host 2020 International Obesity Conference

Around 2,000 delegates will gather in Ireland in 2020 for an International Obesity Conference.

Fáilte Ireland have announced that Dublin has been chosen as the destination for the European Congress on Obesity.

It is set to bring a boost of over €3m to the local economy, when the conference takes place in early Summer 2020.

"It's a very, very lucrative sector of tourism, and it's something we've been growing steadily over the last number of years," said Alex Connolly, head of communications with Fáilte Ireland.

"And of course someone might come to Ireland for a conference, but if they have a good enough time, they'll return with their families for a holiday, so it's also a great occasion and an great opportunity to showcase Ireland as a holiday destination as well."