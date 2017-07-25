Dublin to add another 10 family hubs for the homeless this year

A further 10 family hubs for the homeless are due to open in Dublin this year, bringing the total to 19.

Local authorities are already in the process of renovating nine commercial and religious buildings to take families out of hotels and B&Bs.

Some critics say the properties still are not suitable for children because of the element of communal living.

However, CEO of the Peter McVerry Trust, Pat Doyle, says they are a fantastic alternative to hotels.

Mr Doyle said: "All the family hubs are different to be honest, but if you take all the hubs that we run, for example, we are opening a new family hub on Friday in Athy, Co. Kildare.

"There are seven family suites there, each family will have two rooms and there are five kitchens between those families and there are three laundries.

"Why isn't there seven kitchens? Because if there were seven kitchens, it would be an apartment block and we don’t have planning for apartments, so they are suites."