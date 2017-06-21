Dublin Simon Community campaign launches today

The Dublin Simon Community is running an online campaign today to raise awareness for people using their services.

Today is the longest day of the year and the charity says that when you're living in fear of losing your home or are trying to find a safe bed for the night, every day can feel like that.

The campaign will feature images and videos of quotes from their clients and are asking people to share them with messages of support.

All of the messages will then be shared with the people Dublin Simon helps every day.