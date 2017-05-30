Dublin salmonella outbreak suspected of causing woman's death

The HSE is urging people who may have been affected by a salmonella outbreak in a Dublin pub to get in touch with them.

The agency last night confirmed that over 50 people - including four children - suffered severe food poisoning from food prepared in a north Dublin pub.

The food was supplied to number of family parties in the area earlier this month.

The outbreak is also suspected of causing the death of woman in her 50s.

The pub has been closed while the HSE and the Food Safety Authority carry out an investigation.