Dublin resident to be interviewed in Italy after disappearance of his wife

Judges in Italy will interview a man in his jail cell today after his wife went missing on a Mediterranean cruise.

45-year-old Daniel Belling, who is originally from Germany, had been living in Dublin when he went on a cruise with his family earlier this month.

However he was arrested at an airport in Rome after the crew realised his wife had never disembarked.

Nick Squires, Rome Correspondent for the Telegraph, says Xing Lei Li was last seen on February 10th: "The cruise ship had docked in Genoa up in Northern Italy, and the family had gone to a tourist souvenir shop.

"The owner of the shop has said yes I remember it well, they came in just after I opened, there was an argument, Mr Belling seemed angry and agitated.

"He flung a pair of gym shows at his wife and said just put them on , take off your sandels and shut up."