Dublin Rape Crisis centre calls for faster protection for victims of sexual violence

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre is to ask the United Nations to press the Irish Government for faster victim protection.

They will make a submission to the UN Committee today asking them to look at Ireland's slow progress in protecting victims of sexual violence.

As part of their submission they will point to a slow rollout of Garda Protective Services Units which specialises in sexual crimes.

CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre Noeline Blackwell explains why they are making the submission.

"We're putting that information in so that the committee will get a view from Government of how things are going, and they'll also get a view from us of people who are coming across victims of rape and sexual abuse the whole time," she said.

"We can see where the gaps are and what we are asking is that the Irish Government would, in some ways, strengthen quickly the protection that is available to people who have bee the subject of one of the most horrific forms of crime."