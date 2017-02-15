Dublin ranked 31st in list of best student cities
Dublin has been ranked 31st out of 125 of the best cities in the world in which to be a student.
The fifth edition of the QS Best Student Cities saw the climb six places since last year. No other Irish cities are included.
However, Montreal is now considered to be the ultimate place in the world to go to college.
The Canadians have knocked Paris off the top spot for the first time since rankings began back in 2012.
