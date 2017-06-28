Dublin official suggests doubling clamp fines for repeat offenders

Dublin Street parking services has suggested doubling the clamp fine if you have been clamped two or three times in the previous 12 months.

Liam Keilthy, the parking appeals officer for Dublin City Council, would like to see repeat offenders hit with higher fines.

He suggested a tiered system which would see people who have been fined several times getting increased fines.

"To think, there are people out there who are quite happy to be clamped every three or four weeks.

"They are effectively saying that they don't give a fiddlers care about the parking regulations," said Mr Keilthy.

"I have suggested doubling the clamp release fee if you have been clamped two or three times in the previous 12 months," he added.

Six cars have been clamped more than 50 times in Dublin city in the last four years.

The standard release fee for a clamped vehicle is €80. Motorists must pay €160 to have their vehicle released if it was removed to the city pound.

Over 56,000 vehicles were sanctioned in 2016 with more than 2,700 appeals.

Three quarters of the appeals were turned down according to figures presented to Dublin City Councillors today.