Dublin murder trial begins for man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend

A man has gone on trial for the alleged murder of his ex-girlfriend in Dublin.

Vesel Jahiri of Louth Village, Dundalk, County Louth denies murdering Anna Finnegan at her home in Clonsilla in September 2012.

During his opening address, the prosecutor Patrick Marrinan told the jury that Vesel Jahiri’s ten year relationship with Anna Finnegan turned sour and ended in 2012 and that he became “extremely concerned” about access to their two children.

On the evening of September 21st 2012, Mr. Marrinan said Anna was having a cup of tea at her kitchen table with her brother Karl when the front door was “battered” in.

He told the jurors that Karl Finnegan will tell them the accused came into the house armed with a knife and that he stabbed him in the chest with it.

His sister collapsed in the driveway and the accused put her in the back of his car and drove her to hospital where she later died.

His case is that he went to Anna’s house to give her some money and that he stabbed Karl in self defence when he confronted him with a knife.

He denies stabbing Anna and Mr. Marrinan told the jurors he’s effectively saying her brother stabbed them while they were fighting.

