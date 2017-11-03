Dublin Mayor calls for immediate review of housing inspection policies

Dublin’s Lord Mayor has said he is unhappy with the failure of Dublin City Council to respond to inadequate accommodation in the Capital.

His comments comes as an RTE’s Prime Time investigation highlighted dangerous overcrowding at a property in Crumlin.

RTÉ Investigates’ ’Nightmare to Let’, which was six months in the making, showed that in some counties 100% of properties failed inspections and three

multiple occupancy buildings located in Crumlin, Kilmainham and Rathmines, with more than 120 tenants between them have since been closed after inspection by Dublin Fire Brigade.

#RTEInvestigates 'When it would rain, the rain would come in through the roof, in through the electrics in the bathroom.' pic.twitter.com/X0VX4HsAoN — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 2, 2017

The programme conteined revelations that Dublin City Council was informed of the risks four times before it responded.

Mícheál Mac Donncha said it was not acceptable.

"That is why I have asked for a detailed report from the Chief executive. It should never be allowed to happen ever again.

"We also have to acknowledge that the inspection regime is not sufficient because we don’t have sufficient inspectors ..."

#RTEInvestigates 'I've no shower since before Christmas ... There's holes in the floor, yep. I think there's mice in there as well.' pic.twitter.com/ilFL5Ia85v — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 2, 2017

Meanwhile, reacting to the programme this afternoon Dublin City Councillor Éilis Ryan called for City Council CEO Owen Keegan to resign.

Commenting on the situation, the Workers’ Party councillor said there was absolute clarity that ultimate accountability lay with the CEO.

Cllr Ryan suggested, however, what was of more importance was to finally address the worsening housing crisis which was enabling exploitation of tenants and the establishment of a fund to ensure landlord’s paid for an expanded scheme of inspections, and to fund accommodation for tenants who are evicted due to fire safety issues in their current homes.

“It is essential that regulation and inspection drives up standards in this sector. And equally, it is essential that any tenant who is forced out of their home because of a fire safety notice, has immediate access to alternative suitable accommodation.

“But it must be landlords - not the state or council - who picks up the tab.”