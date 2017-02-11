Dublin man's Trainspotting tribute to address mental health goes viral

Dublin man Keith Kelly saw an opportunity to reach people and address mental health when Trainspotting 2 was released.

Keith is a volunteer with Suicide or Survive and has struggled with his own mental health over the years.

"I've struggled a lot over the years for different reasons and I've seen a lot of suffering, including too many suicides in my community. I'm a huge fan of Trainspotting and with the new film coming out I saw an opportunity to do something creative to help spread a positive message."

He created the short video based on Renton's 'choose life' speech.

His video has been a huge hit, clocking up almost 10,000 views in less than 24 hours.

"I've been blown away by the response," explained Keith.

He has been receiving messages from all over the world since he posted the video online.

Keith is hoping to reach young people with his message: "I'm a massive sports fan and a music fan and I really want to reach young lads, and lads that are struggling."

Posting the video has made him realise the power of sharing and Keith is hopeful that there is an appetite online for positivity and communication.

"Over the years through all the unhappiness and sadness I've experienced I've learnt that you can't bury your head in the sand, or else things will just get worse."

Support is available from the Samaritans on 116 123, Aware on 1800 80 48 48, or Childline on 1800 66 66 66.