Dublin man charged with murder of Peter Butterly

A Dublin man has been charged with the murder of a dissident republican outside a pub in Co Meath four years ago.

There were shouts of ‘End Supergrass trials’ as Kevin Braney appeared in court.

35-year-old Peter Butterly was shot dead in the car park of the Hunstman Inn in Gormanston in Meath on March 6, 2013.

This morning 43-year-old Kevin Braney with an address at Glenshane Crescent in Tallaght appeared before the Special Criminal Court where he faced a number of charges.

Det Sgt Liam Archibold told the court he charged Mr Braney in the confines of the Special Criminal Court with unlawful membership of the IRA, possession of a gun, possession ammunition and the murder of Peter Butterly.

He said the accused replied after caution: "This is a political motivated charge. I’m being framed by a state paid Supergrass and brought to a non-jury court. I demand a fair trial by jury."

Mr Braney was remanded in custody for a week and as he was being led away there were chants from the public gallery of ‘End Supergrass Trials’

Meanwhile four men who were charged as part of the same investigation last week also appeared before the Special Criminal Court this morning.