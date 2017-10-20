Dublin man accused of harassing RTÉ newsreader Sharon Ní Bheoláin

A 40-year-old Dublin man has appeared in court charged with harassing RTÉ’s Sharon Ní Bheoláin between October 2013 and February 2014.

Conor O’Hora of Heather Walk in Portmarnock was arrested this morning near the Criminal Courts of Justice on Infirmary Road.

He has also charged with possessing images of child pornography.

He was granted bail on condition he does not contact anyone involved in the case.

He is due back in court in December.