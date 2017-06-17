Dublin Lord Mayor considering vote to allow people with disabilities to use cycle lanes

The Lord Mayor of Dublin Brendan Carr says he is considering asking Dubliners to vote on whether people with disabilities should be allowed use cycle lanes in the city.

In a statement he revealed the potential vote is prompted by the increasing number of pavement obstacles that people with visual and mobility disabilities have to navigate in Dublin City on a daily basis.

"Currently, we are aware of the extent to which people with disabilities have to go to circumnavigate obstructions on the pavements.

"I think they would be better off using the cycle lanes and would like to ask what the people of Dublin think about this," he said.
