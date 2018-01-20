Dublin Lions Club hosts banquet for 250 homeless people

Back to Ireland Home

A total of 250 homeless people enjoyed a banquet dinner in Dublin’s GPO yesterday evening.

The event, run by the Dublin Lions Club, is known as Eric’s Party and is now in its 59th year.

It coincides with a drop in the latest homeless figures - new statistics show that 270 fewer people were homeless last month.

John Sheehy, President of the Dublin Lions Club, said that it is always a great event.

"It’s called Eric’s Party in honour of one of our founding members who had the vision to set up this event, which essentially is a party for the homeless, 

"It’s a lovely opportunity to pay respect, spend some time, and really enjoy a social occasion with the homeless."

- Digital desk
KEYWORDS: homelessness, Dublin Lions Club

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland