Dublin kids want rid of drugs, drunks and fighting

Drug dealers, drunks and fighting are three of the things Dublin children want to see less of.

A new report, Building Hope for Brighter Futures, was launched on Wednesday at the National College of Ireland which contains the views of 285 children living in North East Inner City Dublin.

The section of the report that was written by children includes what they like about their community, what they would like to change, and their top recommendations for the future.

The five top issues for children who took part in the survey were:

Drug problems

Crime rates

Homelessness

Litter

Broken facilities

Their top recommendations for the future to the Government were to build more houses, to provide more funding to youth service, introduce more support for children at school, have more effective drug rehabilitation programmes, and to listen to children more.

Drug and alcohol abuse is a recurring topic throughout the report, the top recommendation for schools was to have classes on drug awareness and problems related to alcohol consumption.

"To make things better…you could, make everybody happy, don’t rob cars, or selling drugs and all that. When I’m playing out I can see it. I just ignore it," one child from Rutland Street said.