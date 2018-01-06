Dublin homeless charity hits out at 'foolish' reappointment of Housing Agency head

The head of a homeless charity has criticised the Government's decision to reappoint the Chair of the Housing Agency.

It comes in the wake of Conor Skehan's remarks earlier this week, claiming some people in emergency accommodation could be "gaming the system" to get housing.

He also called for performance targets for charities working in the sector.

CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless, Anthony Flynn, does not agree with the appointment.

Hesaid: "The reappointment od Conor Skehan is a very foolish one on behalf of the department.

"To think that Conor has made his bed in regard comments he has made, he has slated homeless services right across the board and individuals that are accessing homeless services.

"He has gone as far as to say some of those individuals are gaming the system."