Dublin grandad slashed with knife in mugging

A Dublin grandad has spent five days in hospital after an attack in which he was dragged from his car and slashed with a knife.

The 85-year-old was mugged by a man and a woman in the Tallaght area last Wednesday.

Gardai at the local station are investigating the incident, in which a breadknife was used.

The man is understood to have suffered face and neck injuries as well as nerve damage and losing half a finger on his right hand.

It is speculated the elderly man will need to receive counselling for the trauma endured.