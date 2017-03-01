Dublin grandad slashed with knife in mugging
01/03/2017 - 12:33:56Back to Ireland Home
A Dublin grandad has spent five days in hospital after an attack in which he was dragged from his car and slashed with a knife.
The 85-year-old was mugged by a man and a woman in the Tallaght area last Wednesday.
Gardai at the local station are investigating the incident, in which a breadknife was used.
The man is understood to have suffered face and neck injuries as well as nerve damage and losing half a finger on his right hand.
It is speculated the elderly man will need to receive counselling for the trauma endured.
Join the conversation - comment here