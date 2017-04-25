Dublin Gardaí issue appeal for missing teenage girl from Tyrone

Gardaí in Dublin are asking for help help in finding a 17-year-old girl from Tyrone.

Aoife O'Hare, who is is from Cookstown in Co. Tyrone, was reported missing at Store Street Garda Station.

Aoife was last seen at 8am yesterday morning and is described as five feet two inches tall, with long light brown/blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing a blue jumper with pink writing, black trousers and was carrying a cream-coloured satchel.

Gardaí believe she may be in the Dublin area, and are asking anyone who has seen her or who can help in finding to contact Store Street Garda Station on 016668000, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.