Dublin Gardaí investigate after Parcel Motel facility is robbed

Gardaí in Dublin are investigating the robbery of a Parcel Motel depot at a service station in Lucan.

It happened on the Newcastle Road at around 2am on Monday morning.

Any customers who had a parcel stored there have been asked to e-mail support@parcelmotel.com.

Those using the Adamstown facility at the Maxol Service Station, are being re-directed to the company's Lucan Texaco location on the N4.

In a statement, the firm says: "For any customers wishing to send a parcel, your label is valid at any other Parcel Motel location in the country.

"When our Adamstown location is back up and running, we will advise customers to let them know.

"Apologies for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience."

Dozens of boxes were forced open but it is not known how many people had their internet purchases stolen.

No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.