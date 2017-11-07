Dublin Gardaí foil attempted shooting in Hutch/Kinahan feud

A member of the Hutch gang was believed to be the intended target of a foiled gangland murder plot in Dublin last night.

It is after four men were arrested and a gun and a silencer were seized last night.

Gardaí investigating the activities of organised crime gangs moved in on these four men just after 8pm last night.

Two of them were picked up in Fairview on Dublin’s northside where a gun and a silencer were also recovered.

The other two men were arrested around the same time in the south inner city.

The four men are aged in their 20's and 30's and are believed to have links to the Kinahan crime gang.

They have been arrested for conspiracy to murder and are being held at various garda stations in Dublin.

The arrests are being described as very significant.