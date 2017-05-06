Dublin gardaí concerned for missing teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager in Dublin.

Fifteen-year-old Anastacia Ianova was last seen on April 30 in Marina View, Gasyard Lane, Malahide.

She is described as being 5 foot 9 inches in height, of slight build, with long blond hair and green eyes.

She has piercings in her nose and lip and when last seen Ana was wearing blue jeans and a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Malahide garda station on 01-6664600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

