Dublin Gardaí 'concerned' for 55-year-old man missing for three days

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in finding a missing man in Dublin.

55-year-old John Buckley was last seen on the Ninth Lock Road in Clondalkin on Tuesday at 8pm in the evening.

He is described as being five feet four inches tall with a slim build and short black/grey hair.

It is not known what John was wearing when last seen.

Gardaí say they are concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone with information to contact them.